Weather Notebook For February 14, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.13-inch of precipitation on February 13.

The monthly total is 2.21 inches.

The total for the year is 6.48 inches.

Fulton received 2.1 inches of snow on February 13.

Total snowfall for the month is 18.3 inches.

The winter season stands at 95.2 inches.

Brisk with some lingering snow possible today. High 35.

Mostly cloudy with snow possible tonight. Low near 25.

Breezy and a bit milder with a chance of rain or snow on Friday. High in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Brisk and colder with snow possible. High near 30. Sunday – Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. High 25. Monday – Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High 25.

