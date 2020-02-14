Weather Notebook For February 14, 2020

Brisk and bitterly cold with snow tapering off today. High about 15.

Partly cloudy and very cold tonight. Low near 0.

Partly sunny and not as cold on Saturday. High near 25.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Partly cloudy with snow or rain possible. High near 35. Monday – Increasing clouds and mild. High in the mid 30s. Tuesday – Milder with snow changing to rain . High 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.23-inch of precipitation on February 13.

The monthly total is 2.00 inches.

The total for the year is 5.48 inches.

Fulton received 2.7 inches of snow on February 13.

Total snowfall for the month is 17.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 66.8 inches.

