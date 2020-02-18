Weather Notebook For February 18, 2020

Windy and milder with snow changing to rain early today. High near 40.

Partly cloudy with scattered lake effect possible tonight. Low in the upper 20s.

Cloudy with lake effect on Wednesday. High near 25.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Cloudy and cold with more lake effect. High near 30. Friday – Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the mid 30s. Saturday – Some sun and a bit milder . High in the upper 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on February 17.

The monthly total is 2.06 inches.

The total for the year is 5.54 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 17.

Total snowfall for the month is 19.1 inches.

The winter season stands at 68.3 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...