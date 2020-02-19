Weather Notebook For February 19, 2020

Cloudy with scattered lake effect today. High near 30.

Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect, heavy at times, tonight. Low in the mid teens.

Cloudy and cold with more lake effect on Thursday. High near 20.

Looking ahead: Friday – Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the mid 30s. Saturday – Some sun and a bit milder. High in the upper 30s. Sunday – A bit milder with passing flurries possible. High in the upper 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.23-inch of precipitation on February 18.

The monthly total is 2.29 inches.

The total for the year is 5.77 inches.

Fulton received 4.0 inches of snow on February 18.

Total snowfall for the month is 23.1 inches.

The winter season stands at 72.3 inches.

