Weather Notebook For February 20, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on February 19.

The monthly total is 2.49 inches.

The total for the year is 6.76 inches.

Fulton received 0.5-inch of snow on February 19.

Total snowfall for the month is 25.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 102.5 inches.

Cloudy with some snow showers possible today. High 30.

Breezy with rain mixing with snow in some areas tonight. Low near 32.

Windy and turning colder with rain-snow showers possible on Thursday. High in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Some freezing drizzle possible early. High 32. Saturday – Milder with increasing clouds. High near 40. Sunday – Breezy and mild with rain possible. High 45.

