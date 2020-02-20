Weather Notebook For February 20, 2020

Cold and sunny with lake effect tapering off early today. High near 20.

Cloudy and cold with lingering lake effect tonight. Low 10.

Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. High near 35.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Some sun and a bit milder. High in the upper 30s. Sunday – Mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High about 40. Monday – A bit warmer with snow-rain possible late. High near 45.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.28-inch of precipitation on February 19.

The monthly total is 2.57 inches.

The total for the year is 6.05 inches.

Fulton received 6.3 inches of snow on February 19.

Total snowfall for the month is 29.4 inches.

The winter season stands at 78.6 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...