Weather Notebook For February 21, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.03-inch of precipitation on February 20.

The monthly total is 2.52 inches.

The total for the year is 6.79 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 20.

Total snowfall for the month is 25.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 102.5 inches.

Windy and turning colder with flurries developing later today. High near 30.

Breezy with snow possible tonight. Low 25.

Some freezing drizzle possible early Friday. High 32.

Looking ahead: Saturday – increasing clouds and milder. High 40. Sunday – Breezy and milder with rain possible. High near 45. Monday – Windy and colder with snow showers possible. High 30.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...