Weather Notebook For February 21, 2020

Scattered flurries early giving way to some sun today. High near 30.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low 20.

Some sun and a bit milder on Saturday. High near 35.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High about 40. Monday – Warmer with a small chance of rain late. High near 45. Tuesday – Cloudy with rain showers possible. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.16-inch of precipitation on February 20.

The monthly total is 2.73 inches.

The total for the year is 6.21 inches.

Fulton received 4.0 inches of snow on February 20.

Total snowfall for the month is 33.4 inches.

The winter season stands at 82.6 inches.

