Weather Notebook For February 24, 2020

Mild with increasing clouds today. High near 45.

Partly cloudy with rain developing late tonight. Low 35.

Mild with rain possible on Tuesday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Mild with more rain possible. High about 40. Thursday – Brisk and colder with snow possible. High near 45. Friday – Blustery and cold with lake effect. High near 25.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on February 23.

The monthly total is 2.75 inches.

The total for the year is 6.23 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 23.

Total snowfall for the month is 33.5 inches.

The winter season stands at 82.7 inches.

