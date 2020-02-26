Weather Notebook For February 26, 2020

Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and flurries later today. High in the upper 30s.

Partly cloudy with rain possible tonight. Low 30.

Very windy and colder with snow likely on Thursday. High near 25.

Looking ahead: Friday – Blustery and cold with lake effect. High near 20. Saturday – Cold with more lake effect possible. High about 20. Sunday – A mix of sun and clouds and lingering lale efect. High 20.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on February 25.

The monthly total is 2.76 inches.

The total for the year is 6.24 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 25 .

Total snowfall for the month is 33.5 inches.

The winter season stands at 82.7 inches.

