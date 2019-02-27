Weather Notebook For February 27, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.05-inch of precipitation on February 26.

The monthly total is 3.54 inches.

The total for the year is 7.81 inches.

Fulton received 1.0 inch of snow on February 26.

Total snowfall for the month is 34.1 inches.

The winter season stands at 111.0 inches.

Snow developing with 3-6 inches possible today. High 20.

Cloudy and cold with snow possible tonight. Low 10.

Flurries early, increasing sun on Thursday. High 25.

Looking ahead: Friday – Mostly cloudy and chilly. High near 30. Saturday – A bit of snow or rain possible. High 35. Sunday – Windy and colder with snow possible. High 25.

