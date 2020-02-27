Weather Notebook For February 27, 2020

Very windy and colder with snow, heaviest east of the lake today. High in the mid 20s.

Cloudy, cold and windy with heavy lake effect snow east of the lake tonight. Low 20.

Blustery and cold with heavy lake effect likely on Friday. High near 20.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Cold with more lake effect possible. High about 20. Sunday – A mix of sun and clouds and lingering lale effect. High 20. Monday – Milder with rain-snow possible High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.11-inch of precipitation on February 26.

The monthly total is 2.87 inches.

The total for the year is 6.35 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 26 .

Total snowfall for the month is 33.5 inches.

The winter season stands at 82.7 inches.

