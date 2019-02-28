Weather Notebook For February 28, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.22-inch of precipitation on February 27.

The monthly total is 3.76 inches.

The total for the year is 8.03 inches.

Fulton received 5.0 inch of snow on February 27.

Total snowfall for the month is 39.1 inches.

The winter season stands at 116.0 inches.

Still chilly with lingering flurries possible early, then increasing sun today. High 25.

Cloudy and cold tonight. Low 10.

Chilly with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. High 35.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Some wet snow or rain likely. High near 32. Sunday – A bit of afternoon snow possible. High 25. Monday – Blustery with lake effect snow possible. High near 20.

