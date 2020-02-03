Weather Notebook For February 3, 2020

Breezy and mild with a mix of clouds and sun and lingering rain-snow early today. High near 40.

Increasing clouds tonight. Low near 35.

A mix of clouds and sun with some rain-snow possible on Tuesday. High aroumd 40.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Cooler with flurries possible early. High 35. Thursday – Chilly with a rain or snow mix. High near 32. Friday – Cloudy and colder with snow possible. High near 30.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of recipitation on February 2.

The monthly total is 0.02-inch.

The total for the year is 3.50 inches.

Fulton received 0.2-inch of snow on February 2.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.3-inch.

The winter season stands at 49.5 inches.

