Weather Notebook For February 4, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on February 3.

The monthly total is 0.01-inch.

The total for the year is 4.28 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 3.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 76.9 inches.

Breezy and unseasonably mild with showers possible early today. High 45.

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight. Low near 35.

Brisk and turning cooler with rain or snow possible on Tuesday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Colder with rain or snow possible. High about 32. Thursday – Mild with rain showers possible. High 40. Friday – Mild to start but turning colder with snow possible. High near 40 then falling into the 30s.

