Weather Notebook For February 4, 2020
A mix of clouds and sun with some rain-snow possible today. High near 40.
Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Low near 25.
Colder with some sun on Wednesday. High aroumd 30.
Looking ahead: Thursday – Cloudy with a rain or snow mix. High near 40. Friday – Cloudy and colder with snow possible. High near 30. Saturday – Cloudy and cold. High near 25.
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.03-inch of precipitation on February 3.
The monthly total is 0.05-inch.
The total for the year is 3.53 inches.
Fulton received no snow on February 3.
Total snowfall for the month is 0.3-inch.
The winter season stands at 49.5 inches.
Be the first to comment