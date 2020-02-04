Weather Notebook For February 4, 2020

A mix of clouds and sun with some rain-snow possible today. High near 40.

Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Low near 25.

Colder with some sun on Wednesday. High aroumd 30.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Cloudy with a rain or snow mix. High near 40. Friday – Cloudy and colder with snow possible. High near 30. Saturday – Cloudy and cold. High near 25.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.03-inch of precipitation on February 3.

The monthly total is 0.05-inch.

The total for the year is 3.53 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 3.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.3-inch.

The winter season stands at 49.5 inches.

