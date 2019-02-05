Weather Notebook For February 5, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.05-inch of precipitation on February 4.

The monthly total is 0.06-inch.

The total for the year is 4.33 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 4.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 76.9 inches.

Brisk and turning cooler with rain and maybe snow possible today. High near 40.

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight. Low near 25.

Colder with a rain-snow mix possible on Wednesday. High near 32.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Cloudy and milder with rain possible. High about 40. Friday – Blustery and colder with rain changing to snow. High in the upper 30s. Saturday – Blustery and cold with lake snow possible. High 25.

