Weather Notebook For February 6, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.03-inch of precipitation on February 5.

The monthly total is 0.09-inch.

The total for the year is 4.36 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 5.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 76.9 inches.

Colder with a rain-snow mix early today. High near 32.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Low near 30.

Cloudy with showers possible on Thursday. High around 40.

Looking ahead: Friday – Turning colder after a mild start with snow possible. High near 40 early then falling. Saturday – Blustery and colder with lake effect possible. High in the mid 20s. Sunday – Cold and cloudy. High 30.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...