Weather Notebook For February 7, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.59-inch of precipitation on February 6.

The monthly total is 0.68-inch.

The total for the year is 4.95 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 6.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 76.9 inches.

Turning milder again with a few spotty showers today. High near 45.

Mostly cloudy and rainy tonight. Low near 35.

Windy and colder with rain changing to snow on Friday. High around 45 then falling to near 30.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Blustery and cold with lake effect possible. High near 20. Sunday – Cold with increasing clouds. High 30. Monday – Seasonably chilly with some early flurries. High 30.

