Weather Notebook For February 8, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.17-inch of precipitation on February 7.

The monthly total is 0.85-inch.

The total for the year is 5.12 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 7.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 76.9 inches.

Turning windy and much colder with flurries today. High falling into the 30s.

Cloudy and cold with snow possible tonight. Low near 20.

Blustery and cold with lake snow winding down on Saturday. High in the upper teens.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Cold with increasing clouds. High near 30. Monday – Seasonably chilly with some early snow possible. High 30. Tuesday – Mostly cloudy with snow likely. High 30.

