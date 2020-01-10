Weather Notebook For January 10, 2020

Breezy and very mild with rain possible today. High in the lower 40s.

Cloudy and mild with showers possible tonight. Low near 35.

Unseasonably warm, cloudy and rainy on Saturday. High near 50.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Cloudy and colder with rain-snow tapering off. High near 40. Monday – A mix of clouds and sun. High near 40. Tuesday – A mix of clouds and sun with showers possible. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 9.

The monthly total is 0.64-inch.

The total for the year is 0.64-inch.

Fulton received no snow on January 9.

Total snowfall for the month is 4.1 inches

The winter season stands at 36.1 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...