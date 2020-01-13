Weather Notebook For January 13, 2020

Not as warm with a mix of clouds and sun today. High near 40.

Cloudy with snow showers possible tonight. Low near 30.

Cloudy and with rain possible on Tuesday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Cloudy and cooler. High in the upper 30s. Thursday – Blustery and colder with snow likely. High near 30 and falling into the 20s. Friday – Brisk and cold. High near 25.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.06-inch of precipitation on January 12.

The monthly total is 0.98-inch.

The total for the year is 0.98-inch.

Fulton received no snow on January 12.

Total snowfall for the month is 4.1 inches

The winter season stands at 36.1 inches.

