Weather Notebook For January 13, 2020
Not as warm with a mix of clouds and sun today. High near 40.
Cloudy with snow showers possible tonight. Low near 30.
Cloudy and with rain possible on Tuesday. High near 40.
Looking ahead: Wednesday – Cloudy and cooler. High in the upper 30s. Thursday – Blustery and colder with snow likely. High near 30 and falling into the 20s. Friday – Brisk and cold. High near 25.
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.06-inch of precipitation on January 12.
The monthly total is 0.98-inch.
The total for the year is 0.98-inch.
Fulton received no snow on January 12.
Total snowfall for the month is 4.1 inches
The winter season stands at 36.1 inches.
