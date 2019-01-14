Weather Notebook For January 14, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 13.

The monthly total is 1.78 inches.

The total for the year is 1.78 inches.

Fulton received no snow on January 13.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.1 inches.

The winter season stands at 47.9 inches.

Cold with a mix of sun and clouds today. High 25.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low about 15.

Mostly cloudy and seasonable with snow possible on Tuesday. High in the lower 30s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Breezy with light snow showers. High 35. Thursday – Brisk and colder with a mix of clouds and sun. High 25. Friday – A bit milder with snow possible. High 35.

