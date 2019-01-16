Weather Notebook For January 16, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 15.

The monthly total is 1.78 inches.

The total for the year is 1.78 inches.

Fulton received no snow on January 15.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.1 inches.

The winter season stands at 47.9 inches.

Breezy with some snow showers possible today. High in the upper 20s.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low about 10.

Colder with some sun and snow developing later on Thursday. High 25.

Looking ahead: Friday – Snow tapering off to flurries. High 30. Saturday – Brisk and colder with more snow possible. High 20. Sunday – Blustery and colder with snow likely. High 15.

