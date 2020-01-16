Weather Notebook For January 16, 2020

Blustery and colder with snow likely today. High near 25.

Cloudy and cold with scattered lake effect tonight. Low near 15.

Brisk and very cold on Friday. High 15 to 20.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Brisk and cold with snow-rain possible. High near 30. Sunday – Blustery and cold with lake effect. High 25. Monday – Brisk and very cold with lake effect. High 20.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 15.

The monthly total is 1.00 inch.

The total for the year is 1.00 inch.

Fulton received no snow on January 15.

Total snowfall for the month is 4.1 inches

The winter season stands at 36.1 inches.

