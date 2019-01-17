Weather Notebook For January 17, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.03-inch of precipitation on January 16.

The monthly total is 1.81 inches.

The total for the year is 1.81 inches.

Fulton received 0.5-inch of snow on January 16.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 48.4 inches.

Cold with some sun and snow developing later today. High near 20.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low in the upper teens.

Steady snow tapering off to flurries on Friday. High 30.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Brisk and colder with snow, heavy at times. High 20. Sunday – Blustery and very cold with snow likely. High in the upper teens. Monday – Bitterly cold with snow possible. High 10.

