Weather Notebook For January 17, 2020

Very cold with some breaks of sun today. High between 15 and 20.

Cloudy and cold with lake effect possible tonight. Low near 10.

Brisk and cold with snow-rain possible on Saturday. High 30.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Blustery and cold with lake effect. High 25. Monday – Brisk and very cold with lake effect. High 20. Tuesday – Very cold with lingering lake effect. High around 15.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.29-inch of precipitation on January 16.

The monthly total is 1.29 inch.

The total for the year is 1.29 inch.

Fulton 2.2 inches of snow on January 16.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.3 inches

The winter season stands at 38.3 inches.

