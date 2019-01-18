Weather Notebook For January 18, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 17.

The monthly total is 1.81 inches.

The total for the year is 1.81 inches.

Fulton received no snow on January 17.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 48.4 inches.

Cloudy with snow tapering off later today. High near 30.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low around 10.

Brisk and colder with snow, heavy at times in the afternoon, on Saturday. High in the upper teens.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Blustery and very cold with heavy snow likely. High 15. Monday – Windy and bitterly cold with lake snow likely. High about 5. Tuesday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 20.

