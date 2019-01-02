Weather Notebook For January 2, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 1.

The monthly total is zero.

The total for the year is zero.

Fulton received no snow on January 1.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 41.8 inches.

Brisk and chilly with increasing clouds today. High 30.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Low 25.

Cloudy with snow flurries tapering off on Thursday. High near 35.

Looking ahead: Friday – Milder with periods of sun. High near 40. Saturday – Mostly cloudy and mild with rain possible. High near 40. Sunday – Brisk with snow possible. High 35.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...