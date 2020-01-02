Weather Notebook For January 2, 2020

Turning milder with some sun today. High near 40.

Mild with increasing clouds tonight. Low near 35.

Cloudy with rain showers possible on Friday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Rain changing to snow late. High near 40 then falling into the 30s. Sunday – Blustery and colder with snow possible. High in the lower 30s. Monday – Chilly with scattered snow. High near 30.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 1.

The monthly total is zero.

The total for the year is zero.

Fulton received no snow on January 1.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 32.0 inches.

