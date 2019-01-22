Weather Notebook For January 22, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.16-inch of precipitation on January 21.

The monthly total is 3.41 inches.

The total for the year is 3.41 inches.

Fulton received 1.6 inches of snow on January 21.

Total snowfall for the month is 24.4 inches.

The winter season stands at 66.2 inches.

Still cold but not as harsh today. High near 25.

Mostly cloudy and cold tonight. Low around 15.

Rain, snow and sleet possible early, changing to rain later on Wednesday. High in the mid 30s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Snow showers possible. High 32. Friday – Snow showers likely. High 25. Saturday – Brisk and colder with snow showers possible. High near 20.

