Weather Notebook For January 22, 2020

Warmer with some afternoon sun today. High 35.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low near 15.

Mostly sunny and mild on Thursday. High in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Mild with a mix of clouds and sun. High close to 40. Saturday – Breezy with some rain or wet snow developing. High around 35. Sunday – Colder with snow possible. High around 30.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 21.

The monthly total is 2.06 inches.

The total for the year is 2.06 inches.

Fulton received no snow on January 21.

Total snowfall for the month is 14.9 inches

The winter season stands at 46.9 inches.

