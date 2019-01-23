Weather Notebook For January 23, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 22.

The monthly total is 3.41 inches.

The total for the year is 3.41 inches.

Fulton received no snow on January 22.

Total snowfall for the month is 24.4 inches.

The winter season stands at 66.2 inches.

Sleet, rain and snow early, changing to all snow around midday today. High near 35.

Mostly cloudy with snow possible tonight. Low around 30.

Snow tapering off in the afternoon on Thursday. High in the mid 30s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Snow showers, heavy at times, possible. High 30. Saturday – Brisk and colder with more snow possible. High 20. Sunday – A few lingering snow showers possible. High near 25.

