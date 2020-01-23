Weather Notebook For January 23, 2020

Mostly sunny and mild today. High in the upper 30s.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low near 20.

Mild with a mix of clouds and sun on Friday. High in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Breezy with some rain or wet snow developing. High around 35. Sunday – Colder with snow possible. High around 30. Monday – Brisk with scattered flurries possible. High 30.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 22.

The monthly total is 2.06 inches.

The total for the year is 2.06 inches.

Fulton received no snow on January 22.

Total snowfall for the month is 14.9 inches

The winter season stands at 46.9 inches.

