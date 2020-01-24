Weather Notebook For January 24, 2020

Mild with a mix of clouds and sun today. High near 40.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low near 30.

Breezy with some rain or wet snow developing on Saturday. High 32.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Colder with snow possible. High around 30. Monday – Brisk with scattered flurries possible. High 30. Tuesday – A mix of clouds and sun with flurrie. High 30.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 23.

The monthly total is 2.06 inches.

The total for the year is 2.06 inches.

Fulton received no snow on January 23.

Total snowfall for the month is 14.9 inches

The winter season stands at 46.9 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...