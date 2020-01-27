Weather Notebook For January 27, 2020

A bit brisk with snow showers possible today. High near 30.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low near 25.

Cold with lingering snow showers on Tuesday. High 30.

Looking ahead: Wedsnesday – Colder with a mix of sun and clouds. High around 25. Thursday – Brisk and continued cold. High 25. Friday – A mix of clouds and sun. High 35.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.13-inch of precipitation on January 26.

The monthly total is 3.24 inches.

The total for the year is 3.24 inches.

Fulton received 0.3-inch of snow on January 26.

Total snowfall for the month is 16.3 inches

The winter season stands at 48.3 inches.

