Weather Notebook For January 27, 2020
A bit brisk with snow showers possible today. High near 30.
Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low near 25.
Cold with lingering snow showers on Tuesday. High 30.
Looking ahead: Wedsnesday – Colder with a mix of sun and clouds. High around 25. Thursday – Brisk and continued cold. High 25. Friday – A mix of clouds and sun. High 35.
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.13-inch of precipitation on January 26.
The monthly total is 3.24 inches.
The total for the year is 3.24 inches.
Fulton received 0.3-inch of snow on January 26.
Total snowfall for the month is 16.3 inches
The winter season stands at 48.3 inches.
