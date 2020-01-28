Weather Notebook For January 28, 2020

Seasonably chilly with scattered snow showers today. High in the lower 30s.

Mostly cloudy with snow tapering off tonight. Low near 20.

Colder with a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday. High 20.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Brisk and continued cold. High 25. Friday – A mix of clouds and sun. High 35. Saturday – A mix of clouds and sun with some snow possible. High 35.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.23-inch of precipitation on January 27.

The monthly total is 3.48 inches.

The total for the year is 3.48 inches.

Fulton received 0.9-inch of snow on January 27.

Total snowfall for the month is 17.2 inches

The winter season stands at 49.2 inches.

