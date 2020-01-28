Weather Notebook For January 28, 2020

January 28, 2020 Steve Yablonski

Seasonably chilly with scattered snow showers today. High in the lower 30s.

Mostly cloudy with snow tapering off tonight. Low near 20.

Colder with a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday. High 20.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Brisk and continued cold. High 25. Friday – A mix of clouds and sun. High 35. Saturday – A mix of clouds and sun with some snow possible. High 35.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.23-inch of precipitation on January 27.

The monthly total is 3.48 inches.

The total for the year is 3.48 inches.

Fulton received 0.9-inch of snow on January 27.

Total snowfall for the month is 17.2 inches

The winter season stands at 49.2 inches.

