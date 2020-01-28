Weather Notebook For January 28, 2020
Seasonably chilly with scattered snow showers today. High in the lower 30s.
Mostly cloudy with snow tapering off tonight. Low near 20.
Colder with a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday. High 20.
Looking ahead: Thursday – Brisk and continued cold. High 25. Friday – A mix of clouds and sun. High 35. Saturday – A mix of clouds and sun with some snow possible. High 35.
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.23-inch of precipitation on January 27.
The monthly total is 3.48 inches.
The total for the year is 3.48 inches.
Fulton received 0.9-inch of snow on January 27.
Total snowfall for the month is 17.2 inches
The winter season stands at 49.2 inches.
