Weather Notebook For January 29, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on January 28.

The monthly total is 4.01 inches.

The total for the year is 4.01 inches.

Fulton received 0.4-inch of snow on January 28.

Total snowfall for the month is 29.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 71.4 inches.

Brisk with steady snow developing later today. High near 30.

Cloudy and cold with snow mainly east of the lake tonight. Low about 5.

Bitterly cold with more snow likely on Wednesday. High near 10, Wind Chill around -15 to -20.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Bitterly cold and snowy. High 5 to 10 with significant wind chills. Friday – Still brisk and cold with more snow possible. High near 10. Saturday – Not as harsh with some sunshine. High near 20.

