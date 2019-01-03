Weather Notebook For January 3, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 2.

The monthly total is zero.

The total for the year is zero.

Fulton received no snow on January 2.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 41.8 inches.

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries tapering off today. High 35.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Low 25.

Milder with some sunshine on Friday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Mostly cloudy and mild. High near 40. Sunday – Brisk with some snow possible. High 35. Monday – Continued brisk with snow possible. High 30.

