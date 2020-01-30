Weather Notebook For January 30, 2020

Partly sunny, brisk and continued cold today. High near 30.

Mostly clear and cold tonight. Low near 15.

A mix of clouds and sun on Friday. High 35.

Looking ahead: Saturday – A mix of clouds and sun with some snow possible. High 35. Sunday – A mix of clouds and sun with some snow possible. High 35. Monday – Partly cloudy and milder. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 29.

The monthly total is 3.48 inches.

The total for the year is 3.48 inches.

Fulton received no snow on January 29.

Total snowfall for the month is 17.2 inches

The winter season stands at 49.2 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...