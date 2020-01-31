Weather Notebook For January 31, 2020

A mix of clouds and sun today. High near 35.

Mostly cloudy and cold with snow possible tonight. Low near 20.

A mix of clouds and sun with some snow possible on Saturday. High 35.

Looking ahead: Sunday – A mix of clouds and sun with some snow possible. High 35. Monday – Partly cloudy and milder. High near 40. Tuesday – Cloudy and milder with rain-snow possible. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 30.

The monthly total is 3.48 inches.

The total for the year is 3.48 inches.

Fulton received no snow on January 30.

Total snowfall for the month is 17.2 inches

The winter season stands at 49.2 inches.

