Weather Notebook For January 4, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.14-inch of precipitation on January 3.

The monthly total is 0.20-inch.

The total for the year is 0.20-inch.

Fulton received 0.6-inch of snow on January 3.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.6-inch.

The winter season stands at 42.4 inches.

Milder with increasing sunshine today. High around 45.

Chilly and cloudy tonight. Low 25.

Mostly cloudy but still on the mild side on Saturday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Brisk with snow showers possible. High 35. Monday – Mostly cloudy with snow developing. High 30. Tuesday – Mild with rain or wet snow possible. High in the upper 30s.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...