Weather Notebook For January 6, 2020
Cloudy with snow tapering off to lake effect today. High near 35.
Partly cloudy with lake effect possible tonight. Low near 25.
Milder with a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. High in the upper 30s.
Looking ahead: Wednesday – Blustery and colder with snow likely. High 30. Thursday – Mostly cloudy and chilly. High near 30. Friday – Breezy and milder with rain possible. High near 40.
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.04-inch of precipitation on January 5.
The monthly total is 0.50-inch.
The total for the year is 0.50-inch.
Fulton received 0.6-inch of snow on January 5.
Total snowfall for the month is 1.3 inches
The winter season stands at 33.3 inches.
Be the first to comment