January 6, 2020 Steve Yablonski

Weather Notebook For January 6, 2020

Cloudy with snow tapering off to lake effect today. High near 35.

Partly cloudy with lake effect possible tonight. Low near 25.

Milder with a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. High in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Blustery and colder with snow likely. High 30. Thursday – Mostly cloudy and chilly. High near 30. Friday – Breezy and milder with rain possible. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.04-inch of precipitation on January 5.

The monthly total is 0.50-inch.

The total for the year is 0.50-inch.

Fulton received 0.6-inch of snow on January 5.

Total snowfall for the month is 1.3 inches

The winter season stands at 33.3 inches.

