Weather Notebook For January 6, 2020

Cloudy with snow tapering off to lake effect today. High near 35.

Partly cloudy with lake effect possible tonight. Low near 25.

Milder with a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. High in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Blustery and colder with snow likely. High 30. Thursday – Mostly cloudy and chilly. High near 30. Friday – Breezy and milder with rain possible. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.04-inch of precipitation on January 5.

The monthly total is 0.50-inch.

The total for the year is 0.50-inch.

Fulton received 0.6-inch of snow on January 5.

Total snowfall for the month is 1.3 inches

The winter season stands at 33.3 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...