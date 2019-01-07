Weather Notebook For January 7, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.09-inch of precipitation on January 6.

The monthly total is 0.29-inch.

The total for the year is 0.29-inch.

Fulton received 0.1-inch of snow on January 6.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.7-inch.

The winter season stands at 42.5 inches.

Increasing clouds and brisk with snow possible later today. High around 30.

Chilly and cloudy tonight. Low 25.

Breezy and milder with rain or snow showers on Tuesday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Brisk and colder with snow showers likely. High 35. Thursday – Brisk and cold with lake effect snow. High 25. Friday – Mostly cloudy and very cold with flurries possible. High 20.

