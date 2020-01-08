Weather Notebook For January 8, 2020

Blustery and colder with snow likely today. High falling into the upper 20s.

Very cold with lake effect showers tonight. Low near 10.

Mostly cloudy and chilly on Thursday. High 30.

Looking ahead: Friday – Breezy and milder with rain possible. High near 40. Saturday – Cloudy and rainy. High near 50. Sunday – Cloudy and colder with rain-snow tapering off. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 7.

The monthly total is 0.56-inch.

The total for the year is 0.56-inch.

Fulton received no snow on January 7.

Total snowfall for the month is 2.4 inches

The winter season stands at 34.4 inches.

