Weather Notebook For January 9, 2020

Mostly cloudy and chilly today. High 30.

Cloudy with showers possible tonight. Low near 25.

Breezy and milder with rain possible on Friday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Cloudy and rainy. High near 50. Sunday – Cloudy and colder with rain-snow tapering off. High near 40. Monday – A mix of clouds and sun. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.08-inch of precipitation on January 8.

The monthly total is 0.64-inch.

The total for the year is 0.64-inch.

Fulton received 1.7 inches of snow on January 8.

Total snowfall for the month is 4.1 inches

The winter season stands at 36.1 inches.

