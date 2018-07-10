Weather Notebook For July 10, 2018
Written by Steve Yablonski, Jul 10, 2018, 0 Comments
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on July 9.
The monthly total is 0.68-inch.
The total for the year is 18.72 inches.
Breezy and a bit cooler with scattered showers possible today. High near 80.
Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Low 55.
Mostly sunny and seasonably warm on Wednesday. High 80.
Looking ahead: Thursday – Mostly sunny and warm. High 85. Friday – Warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sun. High 85. Saturday – Very warm and humid with showers possible. High in the mid 80s.