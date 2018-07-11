Weather Notebook For July 11, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.02-inch of precipitation on July 10.

The monthly total is 0.70-inch.

The total for the year is 18.74 inches.

Partly sunny and seasonably warm today. High near 80.

Mainly clear and warm tonight. Low 55.

Mostly sunny and warm, but not too humid on Thursday. High near 85.

Looking ahead: Friday – Warm with a mix of sun and clouds and humid. High 85. Saturday – Very warm and more humid with a chance of showers. High in the mid 80s. Sunday – Hot and humid with some hazy sunshine. High around 90.

