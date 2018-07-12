Weather Notebook For July 12, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on July 11.

The monthly total is 0.70-inch.

The total for the year is 18.74 inches.

Mostly sunny and warm but not too humid today. High near 85.

Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Low 55.

Very warm with a mix of sun and clouds and a bit more humid on Friday. High in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Warm with a mix of sun and clouds and humid, showers possible. High 85. Sunday – Hot, hazy and humid. High in the mid 80s. Monday – Breezy, hot and very humid. High around 90.

