Weather Notebook For July 16, 2018
Written by Steve Yablonski, Jul 16, 2018, 0 Comments
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.06-inch of precipitation on July 15.
The monthly total is 0.76-inch.
The total for the year is 18.80 inches.
Hot, hazy and very muggy with scattered showers possible later today. High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 100.
Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Low 60.
Breezy and cooler with less humidity, showers likely on Tuesday. High in the mid 80s.
Looking ahead: Wednesday – Still breezy but cooler. High 80. Thursday – Warm but not too humid. High in the lower 80s. Friday – Mostly sunny and warm but not too humid. High 85.