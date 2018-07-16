Weather Notebook For July 16, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.06-inch of precipitation on July 15.

The monthly total is 0.76-inch.

The total for the year is 18.80 inches.

Hot, hazy and very muggy with scattered showers possible later today. High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 100.

Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Low 60.

Breezy and cooler with less humidity, showers likely on Tuesday. High in the mid 80s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Still breezy but cooler. High 80. Thursday – Warm but not too humid. High in the lower 80s. Friday – Mostly sunny and warm but not too humid. High 85.

